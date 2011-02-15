College Basketball Betting: How Long Can Kansas Stay No. 1?

Photo: Flickr/Kansas Explorer 3128

Our daily series on college basketball betting continues. See older posts here…Ohio State suffered its first defeat this weekend, and Kansas overtakes them as the top-ranked team in the land this week. Their reward: turning around to play in-state rival Kansas St. in Manhattan, tonight.



In football, it became a 2010 ritual for the No. 1 team to fall the first chance it got. Will Kansas suffer a similar fate?

Well, the Jayhawks face their toughest task of the season today, as it’s the first time they’ll face a top-50 RPI team in the opposing gym. And for all their struggles this season, the Wildcats have suffered just one loss at Bramlage Coliseum.

At home, they’ve actually played pretty well, defeating solid teams in Nebraska, Baylor, and Virginia Tech, by a total of 40 points. And they also have the kind of size and rebounding ability necessary to neutralize the Morris brothers.

We have to mention Kansas’ 24-point shellacking of Kansas St. two weeks ago in Lawrence, but keep in mind that Kansas entered that game on an emotional high and stormed out to a 15-2 lead that effectively ended the game early. Plus, Kansas St. sat its best big man, 6-foot-8 senior Curtis Kelly.

Sports books are giving Kansas a 5.5-point edge, but we think that might be too much. We’re taking Kansas St. We’d like to see how a top-ranked team, without a signature win, fares in a rival gym. Obviously, we’re not too optimistic. This will be a close one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.