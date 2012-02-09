Tonight Is The Night To Start Paying Attention To College Basketball

Photo: AP Images

It’s the biggest night of the college basketball season, with three massive games on the schedule.If you haven’t been paying all that much attention, tonight would be a good night to start.



Here’s what we got:

No. 2 Syracuse vs. No. 12 Georgetown (7 p.m. on ESPN): Both of these teams are kind of surprises. Syracuse was supposed to be really good, but no one pinned them as a one-loss team this far into the season. And Georgetown wasn’t even ranked in the preseason polls.

It’s a big rivalry game at night at the Dome between the two best teams in the Big East. The ‘Cuse gets a lift from big man Fab Melo, who returned to the lineup last game.

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 7 Kansas (7 p.m. on ESPN2): Baylor got smoked in Phog Allen Fieldhouse when these two teams last played, and hasn’t looked all that great since. They need this one bad because they lack a signature win, and as a result they’re slight favourites at home.

No. 5 UNC vs. No. 10 Duke (9 p.m. on ESPN): North Carolina hasn’t been the juggernaut everyone thought they might be because they don’t play defence and Harrison Barnes can’t beat anyone off the dribble or finish in the paint. But they’re still the highest-scoring team in the country.

Duke has been upset in two of its last five games. But they shoot the lights out (~39% from three), so expect points galore.

Here’s a cool video to get you hyped up:

