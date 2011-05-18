Alumni Complain After A College Coach Offers A Baseball Scholarship To A Girl

Montreat College, a small private school in North Carolina, has offered a partial baseball scholarship to Marti Sementelli, a high school girl from California.



Sementelli is only 5-foot-2, but she has pitched on the USA’s women’s national team and is the only female on her high school baseball team.

But Montreat coach Michael Bender has already caught heat from alumni for offering her a chance to play. He also says some players have threatened to transfer.

The small NAIA school costs $33,000 a year to attend. Bender says the scholarship amount is “chump change” compared to that.

