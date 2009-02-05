Carol Bartz Doesn't Get Facebook (YHOO)

How do you not love new Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s brass?



Sometimes brass needs a little polishing.

During her first earnings call as Yahoo CEO, Carol Bartz said:

“I have a 20 year old and two kids in their lates twenties. It’s interesting watching the older ones. They do grow up. They’re much more looking at Yahoo Finance and not just throwing pictures up all day — because guess what: they’re off the dole.”

Off the dole, maybe. Off Facebook? Don’t bet on it.

During the four weeks ending January 26, 2008 a full 42% of US visitors to Facebook were aged between 18 and 24, according to Web metrics firm Hitwise.

During those same four weeks this year, only 24% of Facebook’s US visitors were 18 to 24 years old.

Facebook users are ageing with the site.

See Also:

Facebook Growing Seven Times Faster Than LinkedIn

Photo: greggoconnell

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.