Guess Which Of Your favourite TV Hosts Went To Ivy League Schools?

Ujala Sehgal, Joseph Alexiou
College admissions are rolling out this week to the joy and chagrin of high school seniors everywhere. 

There is no greater combination fear and nervous excitement in the nation’s most overachieving adolescents as when they tear open admission letters from Ivy League schools (OK, who are we kidding, all of that happens online now) — for example, one of the Tiger Mother‘s daughters just got into Harvard.

Similarly, some of the cable news television’s  hosts are not just a bunch of pretty faces — they are also a highly-educated bunch.

As a current student in an Ivy League university (Columbia), I can personally vouch that being in such a school is no guarantee of a student’s intelligence or future success — but on cable television, it certainly seems to help.

The only network conspicuously low on Ivy League attendees? HLN.

Bill O'Reilly -- Fox News

Bill O'Reilly earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Brenda Buttner -- Fox News

Brenda Buttner graduated from Harvard University in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in social studies.

Jenna Lee -- Fox News

Jenna Lee holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from Columbia University.

Paul Gigot -- Fox News

Paul Gigot graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1977.

Melissa Lee - CNBC

Melissa Lee graduated with honours from Harvard College with a Bachelor of Arts in government in 1995.

Trish Regan -- CNBC

Trish Regan graduated cum laude in 2000 from Columbia University with a bachelor's degree in U.S. history.

Melissa Francis -- CNBC

Melissa Ann Francis graduated from Harvard University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.

Jim Cramer -- CNBC

Jim Cramer graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College with a B.A. in government -- and later earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.

Lawrence Kudlow -- CNBC

In 1971, Kudlow attended Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, where he studied politics and economics.

Eliot Spitzer -- CNN

Eliot Spitzer attended Princeton University and majored in the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs and went on to Harvard Law School.

Mark Haines -- CNBC

Mark Haines attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Poppy Harlow -- CNN

Poppy Harlow attended Columbia University where she majored in political science and concentrated on Middle Eastern studies.

Fareed Zakaria -- CNN

Fareed Zakaria received a B.A. degree from Yale University and a Ph.D. degree in political science from Harvard University in 1993.

Anderson Cooper - CNN

Anderson Cooper graduated from Yale University in 1989 and studied both political science and international relations.

Howard Kurtz -- CNN

Howard Kurtz graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Andrea Mitchell -- MSNBC

Andrea Mitchell graduated with a B.A. in English literature from the University of Pennsylvania in 1967.

Cenk Uygur -- MSNBC

Cenk Uygur graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Columbia University School of Law.

Lawrence O'Donnell -- MSNBC

Lawrence O'Donnell graduated from Harvard College in 1976.

BONUS: Rachel Maddow -- MSNBC

Rachel Maddow, although not a graduate of an Ivy League school, received a bachelors degree in public policy from Stanford University in 1994. Also a Rhodes Scholar, Maddow studied at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, where she received her doctorate in politics in 2001.

BONUS: Jon Stewart -- Comedy Central

Jon Stewart received a bachelors degree in psychology from the College of William & Mary in Virginia in 1984 -- although not an Ivy League school, William & Mary was ranked the 4th best public university in the country by Forbes in 2009.

Gretchen Carlson -- Fox News

Gretchen Carlson graduated cum laude from Stanford University in 1990 with a degree in sociology.

