Guess Which Of Your favourite TV Hosts Went To Ivy League Schools?

College admissions are rolling out this week to the joy and chagrin of high school seniors everywhere.



There is no greater combination fear and nervous excitement in the nation’s most overachieving adolescents as when they tear open admission letters from Ivy League schools (OK, who are we kidding, all of that happens online now) — for example, one of the Tiger Mother‘s daughters just got into Harvard.

Similarly, some of the cable news television’s hosts are not just a bunch of pretty faces — they are also a highly-educated bunch.

As a current student in an Ivy League university (Columbia), I can personally vouch that being in such a school is no guarantee of a student’s intelligence or future success — but on cable television, it certainly seems to help.

The only network conspicuously low on Ivy League attendees? HLN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.