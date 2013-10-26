REPORT: Student Was Asked To Stay After School Before He Allegedly Killed His Teacher

The 14-year-old Massachusetts high school student who has been accused of killing his maths teacher stayed late after class the day of the alleged murder to prepare for a test, students told The Boston Globe.

Students who spoke to The Globe said 24-year-old Colleen Ritzer saw Danvers High School freshman Philip Chism drawing in class, and then asked him to stay after school so she could help him prepare for an upcoming test.

One student said she saw Chism in Ritzer’s classroom more than an hour after class ended. He was sitting as Ritzer stood at her computer.

Authorities believe that Philip Chism brought a box cutter to school and used it to kill Ritzer, a well-liked teacher, a source close to the investigation told CNN. Police have not yet offered any possible motive.

Chism reportedly admitted to police that he followed Ritzer into a school bathroom, punched her in the face, and cut her throat, a source told Fox News in Boston. He then allegedly stuffed Ritzer’s body into a recycling bin and dragged her into the woods near the school, a source told CNN.

After the alleged murder, Chism reportedly changed his clothes, went to see a movie, and bought Wendy’s using Ritzer’s credit card, sources told local TV station WHDH 7 News. Chism reportedly already had his change of clothes in a black backpack he was carrying.

Ritzer’s body was found in the woods that night after she was reported missing. Chism has been charged as an adult with murder.

