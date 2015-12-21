Lawsuit filed by Fox Sports 1 personality accuses network of age and gender discrimination

YouTube/Fox Sports Colleen Dominguez during an interview with Tiger Woods for Fox Sports 1.

Colleen Dominguez, a Fox Sports 1 on-air personality, has filed a lawsuit accusing the network of age and gender discrimination as well as retaliation, according to documents obtained by Deadspin.

Dominguez, who previously worked for ESPN and NBC in various capacities, including “The Today Show,” and “NBC Nightly News,” began working for Fox Sports 1 in 2014. According to the lawsuit, when hired, the agreement referred to Dominguez as a key personality of Fox Sports,” and “a well-respected media personality who brings years of experience and credibility in the field.”

However, according to the lawsuit, after Dominguez’ first assignment with Fox Sports, covering the NBA playoffs, the network stopped giving her assignments, forcing her to secure her own interviews with athletes such as Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, Dez Bryant, and Russell Wilson.

The lawsuit alleges that Dominguez “learned from other employees that management was concerned with how she ‘looked’ on camera.”

The lawsuit further alleges that Dominguez received a text message from a “longtime Fox producer,” which read as follows:

“you haven’t done anything wrong at all. Just because 5 men at a company want to be gratified by 24 year old women doesn’t make you bad at your job.”

It is also alleged that a supervisor told Dominguez, “we [FOX] don’t handle veteran female reporters very well.”

The lawsuit lists Dominguez’ age as 54.

Dominguez claims she met with Eric Shanks, president of FOX, in January, 2015 to discuss her lack of assignments. The lawsuit claims that Shanks said to Dominguez, “You should be on TV. Let me look into it.” However, according to the document, Dominguez never heard back from Shanks or anyone else in management.

In August, Dominguez informed the network that she believed she was being denied opportunities based on her age and gender. At that point, it is alleged that the network informed Dominguez’ co-workers that she was no longer employed at the network.

When reached by Business Insider, a spokesperson for Fox Sports 1 declined to comment.

