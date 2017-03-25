Luxury 'glamping' retreats complete with in-tent massages could be the future of weekend getaways

Collective Retreats, a startup based in Denver, Colorado, wants to disrupt the hospitality industry by building where their competitors can’t. The company develops luxury camping, or glamping, retreats across the country, inviting guests to reconnect with nature and each other.

“We look for places that you’d really want to be, where traditional hotels wouldn’t or couldn’t exist — the sides of mountains, the middle of a vineyard, or on the edge of a beautiful farm in the Hudson Valley,” Peter Mack, founder and CEO of Collective Retreats, tells Business Insider.

Take a look at how Collective Retreats is rethinking the hotel experience.

