Ad Network Collective Media Closes Series A

Midtown-based ad network Collective Media has closed its Series A financing round (amount undisclosed). Greycroft Partners led the round, which also included iNovia Capital. Collective says its ad network now reaches 120 million uniques monthly — with a focus on news sites — and says it has grown 900% year-over-year. The company will use the money to improve its ad network platform, and add staff in sales, account management, and ad ops. Release via PaidContent



