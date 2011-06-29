The 5 Best Phones Doomed To Be Collectibles

There are lots of twists and turns in the smartphone market. Occasionally, some really good phones just fall through the cracks.



Let’s call these The Collectibles — a handful of phones, years in development, that arrive or are set to launch, but instead they get cut down at their prime or doomed before they reach their full potential.

In most of these cases, it’s a sweeping change at the company that effectively orphans the handsets.

For Nokia(NOK) and Research In Motion(RIMM), blame a full-scale shift to a new operating system. At Palm, it was the HP(HPQ) takeover.

And, sometimes, it’s failure’s fault, like in the case of Garmin’s(GRMN) exit from the market.

Yes, you’ve seen the 13 ugliest phones, but these are much different. Here are five “keepers” that could have been big contenders.

This post originally appeared on The Street.

