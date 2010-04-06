Wikileaks.org Video Shows Reuters Reporters' Deaths In Iraq ‎

Wikileaks.org posted a classified video that the government may not want you to see.



The black-and-white, gritty video of a U.S. military attack in Iraq in 2007. From a helicopter, soldiers opened fire on a group of civilians — 12 people were killed including Reuters photographer Namir Noor-Eldeen and his driver, Saeed Chmagh. Two children were also injured.

For the past three years, Reuters has been demanding that the U.S. military release footage of an attack in Iraq. It was kept under wraps, until WikiLeaks.org posted footage at CollateralMurder.com yesterday.

A Reuters spokesman and government officials confirmed that the video is legitimate.

More from Wikileaks:

The video, shot from an Apache helicopter gun-site, clearly shows the unprovoked slaying of a wounded Reuters employee and his rescuers. Two young children involved in the rescue were also seriously wounded.

The military did not reveal how the Reuters staff were killed, and stated that they did not know how the children were injured.

After demands by Reuters, the incident was investigated and the U.S. military concluded that the actions of the soldiers were in accordance with the law of armed conflict and its own “Rules of Engagement”.

In the video, civilians seem to be roaming around calmly. But the pilots believe think they insurgents, and thought the Reuter’s reporters’ camera was a weapon. Wikileaks.org notes that they obtained the video from military “whistleblowers.”

Note that the video was not released to traditional news outlets, like CNN or the New York Times or a major broadcast network (although they did extra reporting to catch up with the story).

Here’s the video. You have been warned: This video depicts graphic warfare.



