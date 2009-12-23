Collapse Of Atlanta Bank Means FDIC Owns A Rapper's Tour Bus That Reeks Of Marijuana

The FDIC has plenty of repossessed collateral to pawn off to the public this year, including a 2001 Ferrari and a tour bus that reeks of pot:



Bloomberg: The financial crisis that popped the real estate bubble and pushed U.S. bank failures to a 17-year high landed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. a rapper’s tour bus that reeked of marijuana.

“It smelled so bad of pot after one tour that they had to completely pull out most of the interior and replace it,” said Jerry Jenkins, who sold the bus at Penny Worley Auctioneers after the FDIC acquired it in the collapse of an Atlanta bank. “By the time we got it, it was almost brand-new.”

Read the whole story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.