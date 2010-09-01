CBS News Collapses As Katie Couric Heads For The Door

Associated Press



With a new round of layoffs expected this fall, CBS News is being trimmed to the bone. Rebecca Dana on the dramatic drop in ratings, strange BlackBerry blackouts, and eager suitors for anchor Katie Couric.On Monday, Katie Couric begins her fifth, and quite possibly final, year of hard labour as anchor of the CBS Evening News.

However she chooses to mark the occasion, it will no doubt be more subdued than the tears, dancing, and $10 million promotional campaign that attended her debut on Sept. 5, 2006.

Four years and a reported $60 million later, Couric now sits atop a news division that is in many ways unrecognizable as the one-time home of Walter Cronkite—or even the deep-pocketed, star-struck company that lured Couric to Cronkite’s vacant chair with promises of wealth, fame, and a place in history.

