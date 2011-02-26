Meet Pine River Capital's Newest Portfolio Manager: Former Morgan Stanley Trader Colin Teichholtz

Photo: Christian Haugen via Flickr

The trader-to-hedge fund exodus continues this week with Colin Teichholtz, who has just joined Pine River Capital.



Based on his past experience, we’re pretty sure he’ll be a portfolio manager or better at Pine River, which is coming off an awesome year of performance.

In 2009, Brian Taylor’s $1.2 billion portfolio returned 91%, and in the first 10 months of 2010, it returned 27%.

So in case you ever need to do some due diligence on the guy, here’s what we know about Teichholtz. It’s kind of his life story.

He grew up in Boston, and will be a lifelong Red Sox fan no matter where he lives, he says.

He’s the Treasurer at Project Explorer, a nonprofit organisation that produces a free, online global travel series, because he loves travelling so much.

Despite his love of foreign countries, the only other country he’s lived in besides the U.S. is Hong Kong, where he moved while at Goldman.

He donated to Obama.

And since you can tell a lot about someone by what they read, here’s how his favourite book genres break down.

Stella, Teichholtz’s wife

He has read:

5 poker books

5 politics books

6 war books

8 science books

44 history books

61 economics books

122 fiction books

He’s married to Stella Um (pictured at right), and has two daughters, Leah and Lauren.

A snap shot of his resume:

Harvard in 1992

Goldman Sachs August 1992- February 2003 (a portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a market-maker in Emerging Markets and mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs, and a fixed-income securities trader)

Caxton Associates (trader)

Morgan Stanley September 2003- February 2011 (a fixed-income securities trader, ran the mortgage pass-through trading business) Click here to download a research report he did while at MS.

By the way, Pine River’s strategy is an interesting one, and they’ve done very well recently. Perhaps that’s why Teichholtz is joining the fund. Another reason: trader pay at banks is down, and as a result, hedge fund launches are up.

