Colin Powell says he's voting for Hillary Clinton in November

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell announced Tuesday he will vote for Hillary Clinton for president in November’s election.

Powell made the endorsement at the Long Island Association fall luncheon attended by more than 1,000 business and political leaders, Newsday reported.

Powell told the crowd that Donald Trump “insults us every day” and has denounced the Republican nominee as a “a national grace” in leaked emails.

However, he also bashed Clinton in hacked emails and said, “I would rather not have to vote for her, although she is a friend I respect.”

Powell is the latest George W. Bush cabinet member who has crossed the party line to back Clinton, joining prominent Republicans including Michael Chertoff, a former secretary of homeland security.

NOW WATCH: Trump had a great response when he was asked to name one thing he liked about Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.