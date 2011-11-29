Colin Powell: The Tea Party Cannot Produce A Presidential Candidate Who Will Win

During an interview Sunday on ABC’s This Week with Christiane Amanpour, former Secretary of State Colin Powell said that he believes the curent political tone in the country and on Capitol Hill is “very tense,” with Democrats and Republicans focusing on the extreme left and extreme right. Powell says the media is partially to blame, telling Amanpour that “The media loves this game where everyone is on the extreme– it makes for great TV.”



“What we have to do is to take some of the heat out of our political life in terms of the coverage of it, so these folks can get to work quietly.”

Amanpour counters asking Powell then what he thinks about “the fact,” that the Tea Party says “compromise is a dirty word.”

Powell acknowledges and appears to accept this statement, following that the Tea Party point of view “of no compromise whatsoever” is “not a point of view that will eventually produce a presidential candidate who will win.”

Mediaite cut video of the exchange:



This post originally appeared on The Blaze.

