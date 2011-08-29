Colin Powell Slams Dick Cheney's 'Supermarket Tabloid' Memoir

A furious Colin Powell slammed Dick Cheney this morning on CBS’ Face The Nation, calling out the former Vice President for taking “cheap shots” in is upcoming memoir, In My Time.



According to early reports of the book, Cheney breaks with the Bush administration’s official narrative, opening fire on some of his former colleagues, including Powell, Bush’s first Secretary of State.

Powell gruffly dismissed the new narrative on CBS today, dismissing Cheney’s claims that Powell tried to undercut President Bush’s policies in Iraq as “supermarket tabloid” fodder designed to “pump up sales” of his party.

“It’s not necessary to take these kind of barbs,” Powell told host Bob Schieffer.

He also brushed off Cheney’s assertion that Powell had stood by while his former deputy leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame. He pointed out that the scandal eventually led to the criminal conviction of Cheney’s former chief of staff Scooter Libby.

So will there be “heads exploding” in Washington over the memoir, as the former Vice President has claimed?

“I don’t see any heads lying on the streets,” Powell said.

