Colin Powell: 'I Was Doing Selfies 60 Years Before You'

Selfies might have been the word and the trend of 2013, but retired General Colin Powell wants you to know he was snapping photos of himself long before front-facing photos went mainstream.

In a Facebook update today, the former secretary of state and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff attached the above photo with the caption: “Throwback Thursday — I was doing selfies 60 years before you Facebook folks. Eat your heart out Ellen!”

Powell is, of course, referring to Ellen DeGeneres, who snapped that star-studded celebrity selfie that everyone is still talking about at the Oscars earlier this month.

Powell earned some street cred for this post; The Wall Street Journal’s Elana Zak points out even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg clicked “Like” on the picture.

