Colin Powell Tells Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Why He Voted For Obama Twice

In an exclusive and wide-ranging interview on Tuesday, Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly asked former Secretary of State Colin Powell how he could vote for President Barack Obama twice as a Republican.Powell said it simply came down to the economic plans put forth by the Republican campaigns, which he says were not “suited for the times we were in.”



O’Reilly argued that Obama’s economic plan didn’t work in his first term at all.

He also said the situation for African Americans and other minority groups has only gotten worse under the president.

“So you basically said to yourself I’m still going to support the guy even though his economic policies haven’t worked for African Americans and pretty much anyone else,” O’Reilly said, referring to Powell’s decision to vote for Obama a second time.

“Why do you only see me as an African American, Bill? That troubles me,” Powell shot back. “I’m an American.”

O’Reilly said he was referring to his complaints about the GOP not doing enough to cater to African Americans and minorities.

Powell and the Fox host also touched on voter I.D. laws and immigration policy.

The second part of the interview focused on former Mitt Romney surrogate and former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu calling Obama “lazy.”

O’Reilly jabbed at Powell for previously hinting that it was possibly a racial “code word.” “He said he was lazy after the first debate and he said it a couple of times,” Powell said.

“So what?” O’Reilly interjected.

Powell also took exception with Sununu saying Obama needs to learn how to be an American.

“You have to understand the impact this has on minorities throughout our country. And if you want to appeal to these people… you have to avoid this kind of language that infuriates people.” he said.

