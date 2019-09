Colin Powell explains why he will not be voting for his friend of 25 years, John McCain. An eloquent, thoughtful speech, one that should make a lot of centrist Republicans even more unsettled by what the party has become.







See Also: Obama’s Web Donation Engine Raises Shocking $150 Million in September

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.