Colin Powell Endorses Gay Marriage On CNN

CNN just put up a teaser of Wolf Blitzer’s interview later this afternoon with former Secretary of State Colin Powell.



The highlight: Another gay marriage endorsement from a prominent political figure.

BLITZER: I remember, you were chairman of the joint chiefs when you installed the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in the U.S. Military that prevented gays from serving openly. I know you changed your attitudes over these years. But what about gay marriage? Are you with the president in supporting gay marriage?

POWELL: I have no problem with it. And it was the Congress that imposed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.” It was certainly my position, and my recommendation, to get us out of an even worse outcome that could have occurred, if you’ll recall. But, as I’ve thought about gay marriage, I know a lot of friends who are individually gay but are in partnerships with loved ones. And they are stable a family as my family is. And they raise children. And so I don’t see any reason not to say that they should be able to get married under the laws of their state or the laws of the country, however that turns out – it seems to be the laws of the state.

Powell follows in President Obama’s footsteps, exactly two weeks after he publicly announced his support for same-sex marriage in an ABC interview.

On Saturday, the NAACP also voted to endorse same-sex marriage.

