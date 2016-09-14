COLIN POWELL: Donald Trump has 'has no sense of shame'

Former secretary of state Colin Powell is no fan of Donald Trump.

In a slew of emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Powell tore into the Republican presidential candidate referring to him as an “international pariah” and a “national disgrace.”

In one email, Powell denounced Trump for perpetuating the “racist” birther movement that questioned President Barack Obama’s US citizenship.

“Yup, the whole birther movement was racist,” Powell wrote, according to the BuzzFeed News report. “That’s what the 99% believe. When Trump couldn’t keep that up he said he also wanted to see if the certificate noted that he was a Muslim.”

In another exchange, Powell went off on media — echoing the position of other lawmakers who believe the press helped fuel Trump’s rise.

“You guys are playing his game, you are his oxygen,” he said. “[Trump] outraged us again today with his comments on Paris no-go for police districts. I will watch and pick the timing, not respond to the latest outrage …”

The real-estate mogul’s controversial White House run has been unlike any other in modern history. Many of the campaign’s highs and lows have been covered from every angle — much to the chagrin of the GOP nominee himself — who often rails against the coverage while simultaneously generating new headlines.

When Trump publicized South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s personal phone number in July, Powell reacted saying, “Trump has no sense of shame.”

The retired four-star general said he was strategic about publicly criticising the brash billionaire in order no to entice him.

“To go on and call him an idiot just emboldens him,” Powell wrote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.