'D..KING BIMBOS': Colin Powell wrote an incredibly scathing email about the Clintons

Colin Powell provided some colourful commentary on the personal life of former President Bill Clinton, according to recently leaked emails.

In 2014, Powell wrote that he “would rather not have to vote” for Hillary Clinton because of reasons that included a report her husband was “still dicking bimbos at home.”

Powell did, however, write that Hillary “is a friend.”

“A 70-year person with a long track record, unbridled ambition, greedy, not transformational, with a husband still dicking bimbos at home,” he wrote.

The former secretary of state under President George W. Bush based that last point off of a 2014 New York Post story.

That email, in addition to others, were posted to a website called DCLeaks.com on Tuesday. An aide to Powell confirmed the emails as “his emails,” per the New York Times. Powell himself told BuzzFeed that he was “not denying it,” although he had no further comment.

In another email, first reported by BuzzFeed, Powell called Republican nominee Donald Trump a “national disgrace” and an “international pariah.”

He also blasted Trump for leading the “racist” movement against President Barack Obama in 2011, claiming that the president was not born in the US.

“Yup, the whole birther movement was racist,” Mr. Powell wrote in an email to a former aide last month. “That’s what the 99% believe. When Trump couldn’t keep that up he said he also wanted to see if the certificate noted that he was a Muslim. As I have said before, ‘What if he was?’ Muslims are born as Americans everyday.”

