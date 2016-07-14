Radio presenter Colin Murray has quit TalkSport because it was acquired by Rupert Murdoch

Presenter Colin Murray has quit TalkSport after the sports radio station’s parent company Wireless Group was acquired by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp for £220 million last month.

Murray announced his decision to step down on Twitter, citing the fact that News Corp is likely to encourage collaboration between TalkSport and its UK national tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Murray ended his statement with “JTF96,” which is a reference to the Hillsborough disaster in 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of overcrowding at the Sheffield football stadium.

A recent inquest found that the supporters were unlawfully killed because of failings by police and ambulance services, but at the time, The Sun published an infamous front page — headlined “The Truth” — blaming Liverpool fans for the disaster.

Murray claimed he had been offered a contract to continue presenting for TalkSport until 2019, but that the prospect of working closer with The Sun had made his position “unsustainable.” He will leave in September.

News Corp did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A TalkSport spokeswoman said: “It is with much regret that, after three years of working with us, Colin Murray has taken the decision to move on from his presenting role at TalkSport this September. Colin has been a fantastic asset to the station and, while we respect his decision, we will be very sorry to lose him. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Murray’s decision comes just a day after TalkSport decided against renewing the contract of another of its presenters: former footballer Stan Collymore.

“We can confirm that our contract with Stan Collymore has come to an end and we have taken the decision not to renew it,” the radio station said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Stan for being an integral part of our TalkSport team over the last eight years and we wish him every success in his future presenting career.”

Collymore claimed TalkSport had withdrawn a contract offer made in May. He later tweeted: “Many thanks for the kind words! Will be back somewhere, somehow to blast your eardrums! Come to far and worked too hard not to!”

Collymore then posted a link to the Guardian news story about News Corp’s takeover of Wireless Group. He did not comment on why he had posted this link.

