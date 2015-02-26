Hall of Fame golfer only turned pro because he played so well during an on-course interview for a 'stable, secure job'

Getty Images Colin Montgomery almost went into a career as a sports agent.

Hall of Famer Colin Montgomery, a 5-time runner-up in golf’s majors, has made more than $US7 million on the course in his golfing career. However, it might not have happened if he didn’t interview for a regular job after college.

In a recent interview for Golf Magazine, Montgomery recalls how after playing golf and earning a business management degree at Houston Baptist University he set his sights on becoming an agent for professional golfers.

According to Montgomery, he had come from a “very conservative Scottish background” and playing professional golf was considered a risk by his dad. So Montgomery’s mindset was to get a “stable, secure job.”

That summer after graduating, the Open Championship was held in Montgomery’s native Scotland at Turnberry.

On the day after the tournament, Montgomery played a round at Turnberry with two senior executives at IMG, one of the top sports management companies whose client list at the time included many of the top European golfers. Montgomery wanted to represent those golfers off the course.

But that interview actually went a little too well for Montgomery, shooting a staggering 29 on the back nine. It was the executives who talked Montgomery out of the job.

After the interview, Montgomery stuck with golf and won the Scottish Amateur the following year and played well in the Walker Cup, an amateur international competition akin to the Ryder Cup.

Montgomery then decided to turn pro and things turned out pretty well.

