Colin Kaepernick doubles down on criticism of Trump and Clinton, says he will not vote for president

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not voted, and will not vote, in the 2016 presidential election, he told reporters Tuesday.

Although the Niners are 1-7 this season, Kaepernick has found himself in the national spotlight for his decision to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against perceived police brutality and racial injustice.

After the first presidential debate, which Kaepernick said was “embarrassing” to watch, he criticised both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

“To me it was embarrassing to watch that these are our two candidates. Both are proven liars and it almost seems they’re trying to debate who’s less racist,” he said. “At this point … you have to pick the lesser of two evils, but in the end it’s still evil.”

With NFL ratings down this season, many — including Trump — have suggested Kaepernick’s protests are to blame. Trump also suggested Kaepernick “find a new country” after learning of his kneeling.

Kaepernick fired back, saying: “He always says, ‘Make America Great Again.’ Well, America’s never been great for people of colour. And that’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”

Had he decided to vote, Kaepernick would have cast a ballot in California. California is not in play in the presidential election, but does include several important propositions, including potentially abolishing the death penalty and legalizing marijuana.

