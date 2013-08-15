Colin Kaepernick Reveals All Of His Upper-Body Tattoos In A Photo Shoot For GQ

Colin Kaepernick represents a new generation of quarterbacks, an athlete that is great at both throwing and running the football.

There are also the tattoos. Thanks to his status as an NFL quarterback on one of the league’s most popular teams, Kaepernick has also become one of the faces of a generation that has fully embraced body ink.

Kaepernick is on the cover of this month’s GQ, and among the photos included in the magazine are two in which Kaepernick poses shirtless, revealing all of his upper-body tattoos. Here is the front. You can see the back on Kaepernick’s Instagram account…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.