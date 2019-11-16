11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick's NFL workout this weekend. Here are his top landing spots, ranked.

Reuters Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to finding his way back to the gridiron.

The quarterback– who last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 – will participate in a private NFL workout for at least 11 franchises in Atlanta this Saturday.

The quarterback – who last played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 – will participate in a private NFL workout for at least 11 franchises in Atlanta this Saturday. Those 11 teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Washington Redskins.

Check out our ranking of which teams could best put Kaepernick’s talents to use:

11. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Cowboys Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Dak Prescott has started for America’s team since 2016, and in that span, he’s led Dallas to a 37-20 record with a 66.5 completion percentage and a 97.1 quarterback rating. It seems unlikely that Jerry Jones would divert away from his quarterback at this point. However, Prescott’s backup, Cooper Rush, does not have much game experience to this point, so Kaepernick would be a much more seasoned option to step in should anything keep the Cowboys’ QB1 off the field.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Nobody is taking the starting job away from Matt Ryan, who has been to four Pro Bowls and was named the 2016 NFL MVP. Backup Matt Schaub, who is 38 years old, owns a career record just one game above .500. Kaepernick could undoubtedly be a worthy replacement on the Falcons’ depth chart, although at 32 years old, he wouldn’t make much of an heir to 34-year-old Matt Ryan’s legacy in Atlanta.

9. Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Arizona Cardinals made Kyler Murray their guy when they selected him first overall in this year’s draft and traded away Josh Rosen. Still, at just 22 years old, Murray is young and could stand to learn from an experienced star like Kaepernick.

8. Cleveland Browns

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns thought they found their guy in former Oklahoma Sooner Baker Mayfield when they drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he led the team to a 7-8-1 record and accrued more wins than the team had earned in the previous three seasons combined. Mayfield has undoubtedly brought hope to a team that was, until very recently, the butt of every joke, but there’s no denying that his sophomore season has been lacklustre. He currently owns both the second-worst quarterback rating and the second-worst completion percentage in the league despite the franchise’s addition of multiple targets during the offseason. Kaepernick would make a worthy backup for Mayfield and could even challenge him for the starting spot.

7. Miami Dolphins

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Career journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is a decent option for the struggling Miami Dolphins at the moment, but he’s 36 years old and certainly isn’t the future of the franchise. They have been rumoured to have their eyes on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Still, a veteran presence to help share the load and guide the young quarterback into the NFL certainly couldn’t hurt.

6. New York Giants

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Rookie Daniel Jones stepped in early on this season to replace a dwindling Eli Manning for the New York Giants. He’s had flashes of brilliance since, but his turnover rate is an area for concern for Big Blue faithful. At the very least, Kaepernick could be a solid backup for Jones once Manning retires. At best, he could take charge and lead a fragmented franchise back to relevance.

5. New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sam Darnold has the worst interception percentage and quarterback rating in the NFL. The Jets are just 2-7 on the season, and first-year head coach Adam Gase is under considerable pressure to right the ship. Perhaps Kaepernick could be part of the equation.

4. Washington Redskins

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with leading Washington out of its abysmal start to the season. He’s yet to secure a win or throw for a touchdown in three games, so he’s far from secured his spot for the future. Kaepernick would be a tried and true option for Washington, but whether the civil rights activist would be willing to wear a jersey emblazoned with a racial slur remains to be seen.

3. New England Patriots

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

There are serious doubts regarding whether or not Tom Brady will return to New England after the 2019-2020 season. If the GOAT and Bill Belichick finally part ways, there is no obvious heir to the throne for the Patriots. Jimmy Garoppolo has taken his talents across the country to San Francisco, and neither of Brady’s current backups has significant experience. Kaepernick could be a logical answer to take over the New England empire.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports Bengals quarterbacks Ryan Finley and Andy Dalton.

The winless Bengals benched veteran quarterback Andy Dalton for rookie Ryan Finley, but neither has done much to pull Cincinnati out of its prolonged slump. The franchise will undoubtedly be well-positioned to draft a top quarterback – think Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, or Jake Fromm – but Kaepernick’s experience could go a long way in helping the team pull itself back into contention.

1. Denver Broncos

David Zalubowski/AP Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Broncos have four quarterbacks in rotation at the moment, but none has found prolonged success in the Mile High City. Joe Flacco is on his way out, and rookie Drew Lock has remained off the gridiron due to a combination of injury and inexperience. If Kaepernick is in shape to be the player he was back in San Francisco, he could be an excellent option out in Colorado.

