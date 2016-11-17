Colin Kaepernick stands behind decision to not vote amid report that he has never been registered to vote

Colin Kaepernick defended his decision to not vote in the presidential election, saying he thought it would be “hypocritical” to vote because he is against the “system of oppression” and that he did not want to support the system.

This comes amid a new report from the Sacramento Bee that Kaepernick has never registered to vote, either in California, where he grew up and lives now, or in Nevada, where he attended college.

According to records obtained from the California Secretary of State by the Sacramento Bee, Kaepernick, who turned 18 in 2005, has not registered to vote in California at any time since 2005. Likewise, he was not registered to vote in Nevada from 2006 through 2010, according to the county registrar of voters for Reno, Nevada.

As Alexei Koseff of the Sacramento Bee points out, this means that Kaepernick would not have voted in either the 2008 or the 2012 presidential elections in which President Barack Obama was elected, as well as other state and local elections and initiatives.

On Sunday, Kaepernick defended his decision to not vote when he spoke with the media.

“I think it would be hypocritical of me to vote,” Kaepernick said. “I said from the beginning I was against oppression, I was against the system of oppression. I’m not going to show support for that system.”

Kaepernick further explained his position later in the week.

“I thought a lot of different things about the process and what I could and couldn’t do,” he said. “Once again, the system of oppression is what I have an issue with. … I don’t agree with the system of oppression and that’s something that I will continue to not agree with. … To me it really didn’t matter who went in there, the system’s still intact that oppresses people of colour.”

When asked why he would not vote in other elections that could impact change locally, Kaepernick stated, “There’s more than one way to create change.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.