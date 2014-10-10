49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Fined $US10,000 For Wearing Beats Headphones

Well that didn’t take long.

High-end headphone-maker Bose signed a sponsorship deal with the National Football League, which bars players from wearing any non-Bose headphones during televised broadcasts. And the first person penalised from this new rule is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was fined $US10,000 for wearing Beats headphones in front of cameras on Sunday, according to Deadspin.

#49ers QB Colin Kaepernick still rocking Beats by Dre headphones after beating #KCChiefs pic.twitter.com/A5Hh4uVaWn

— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 6, 2014

Kaepernick is no stranger to Beats. He even stars in a Beats commercial.

The ban on non-Bose headphones extends to interviews conducted throughout preseason games and during practices, as well as post-game interviews in the locker rooms. Players can’t wear non-Bose headphones 90 minutes after play has ended.

It’s still unclear whether Kaepernick knew about the possible fines, which were just announced Sunday. It’s also unclear whether he’ll pay the fine, or whether he’ll let Beats handle it.

I asked Colin Kaepernick if he or Beats by Dre will pay the $US10K fine. “We’ll let that be unanswered,” he said.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoCSN) October 9, 2014

Either way, wearing the headphones seemed to work. The 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at home 22-17.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.