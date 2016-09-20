'You are welcome Colin Kaepernick': Congressman rips 49ers quarterback after terror suspect is caught

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York delivered a sharp take on Twitter after a man wanted in connection to terror attacks in New York and New Jersey over the weekend was apprehended by law enforcement Monday.

“Suspect in custody,” the Long Island Republican posted. “You are welcome Colin Kaepernick.”

Kaepernick, the 49ers quarterback, ignited national controversy when he began to sit, and later kneel, during the national anthem as a form of silently protesting the treatment of black Americans in the US.

Kaepernick was later joined by many players across the NFL. Recently, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed solidarity with the players.

But some, such as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Republican nominee Donald Trump, have ripped Kaepernick for the decision. Multiple police agencies have also disavowed Kaepernick’s and other NFL players’ decisions to protest.

No terror group has taken responsibility for the New York and New Jersey bombings, which injured roughly 30 people, but left no one dead.

Zeldin’s office did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

