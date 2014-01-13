Colin Kaepernick Mocks Cam Newton With A 'Superman' Celebration After Scoring A Touchdown

After scoring a touchdown to put his team up 20-10 in the third quarter, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick mocked the signature celebration of Cam Newton.

Newton does his “Superman” celebration every time he scores a TD.

Kaepernick typically kisses his bicep, which he did after the initial Superman here.

Shots fired:

As our own Cork Gaines notes, he buttons his shirt back up:

The original:

The NFL is embracing it:

