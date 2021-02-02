Colin Kaepernick's 'Change the Whirled' vegan Ben & Jerry's flavour earned high praise from Megan Rapinoe

AP Photo/David Vincent/Ben & Jerry’s Megan Rapinoe was a fan of ‘Change the Whirled.’

Ben & Jerry’s honoured Colin Kaepernick’s social justice efforts with a new flavour: “Change the Whirled.”

The vegan treat features a caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls mixed in.

Megan Rapinoe and other supporters of Kaepernick’s initiatives gave the dessert high praise after trying it for the first time.

Colin Kaepernick has some new fans, and it’s pretty sweet.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback â€” who was famously blackballed from the NFL after kneeling during the pregame national anthem beginning in 2016 â€” scored his own vegan ice cream flavour. Ben & Jerry’s introduced “Change the Whirled,” a flavour that celebrates Kaepernick’s efforts to combat systemic racism and police violence against Black individuals. The quarterback’s portion of the proceeds will help support his organisation, Know Your Rights Camp.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem.

Though Kaepernick and Ben & Jerry’s announced their partnership back in December, dessert lovers are just getting their first taste of the treat now. Featuring a caramel base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls mixed in, Kap’s flavour is earning high praise from some big names across the sports world.

US Women’s National Team superstar Megan Rapinoe, who was notably one of the first white professional athletes to kneel in solidarity with Kaepernick, dug into a pint of “Change the Whirled” this weekend. The pink haired striker admitted that she tried the ice cream right away â€” despite it only being 11 a.m. â€” and confirmed that “Yes, it’s bomb!!”

Megan Rapinoe/Instagram Megan Rapinoe tries Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Change the Whirled’ Ben & Jerry’s flavour.

Sports anchors, social justice advocates, and journalists all got early tastes as well, and like Rapinoe, they took to social media to share their good fortune.

Enjoying some @Kaepernick7 Change the Whirled — caramel with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls & chocolate cookie swirls — vegan Ben & Jerry’s. ???? pic.twitter.com/C25K2NG5uZ — Ev (@ev) January 29, 2021

Much love @Kaepernick7 & @benandjerrys for “Change the Whirled” @yourrightscamp pack sent to me! This vegan appreciates a yummy dairy free flavor mixed with his fight for equality! pic.twitter.com/acreagwEFb — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@exavierpope) January 28, 2021

Knocked out my first Colin Kaepernick “Change the Whirled” Ice Cream. Quite tasty! Non-Dairy too. pic.twitter.com/KTJVVH3hHH — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 29, 2021

Huge thank you to @Kaepernick7 @nessnitty and the entire @yourrightscamp for this amazing care package. And a special shoutout to @2cent_bmike for creating this dope artwork. The @benandjerrys #ChangeTheWhirled frozen dessert is DELICIOUS! #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/jSgPP0zjvD — Furious Styles (@Steady__Ready) January 29, 2021

