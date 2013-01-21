An Awkward Photo Of Alex Smith And Colin Kaepernick Staring Each Other Down After Beating The Falcons

Tony Manfred

Colin Kaepernick took Alex Smith’s job as San Francisco 49ers quarterback after Smith went down with a concussion mid-way through the year.

Kaepernick has since become a breakout star, leading the Niners to the Super Bowl, while Smith has been riding the bench.

Smith has been a consummate professional throughout, so it’s safe to say that this photo of him staring daggers at Kaepernick after today’s game was just poorly timed. They’re more than likely having a sincere conversation about how much Smith has selflessly helped Kaepernick learn the offence.

But still, it captures the general awkwardness of the situation between the two QBs:

colin kaepernick alex smith

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

alex smith death stare

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

