Colin Jost says he was 'worried' about losing his identity when he started dating Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost told Howard Stern that he was “worried” about losing his identity when he started dating now-fiancée Scarlett Johansson.

The comedian also recalled a time when he attended an event in DC with “Saturday Night Live” costar Michael Che, rather than accompany Johansson to an event in LA.

“You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing,” Jost said.

The couple met when Johansson hosted “SNL” more than a decade ago, but didn’t start dating until 2017.

Their engagement was revealed in 2019.

“That was definitely a worry,” Jost said in an interview with Howard Stern for “The Howard Stern Show.”

He continued: “The lucky thing was that people in the [“SNL”] cast really liked her when she was there as a host. It wasn’t like I was dating someone who was a monster and then was around. I worried about my identity with it.”

“I was always worried about anything that felt non-comedy or took me out of a world of comedy,” the actor added.

Jost went on to recall a moment from late 2019, in which he attended an event in DC with “SNL” costar Michael Che, rather than accompany Johansson to an event in LA ahead of the 2020 Oscars.

“You have to keep your own identity and do your own thing,” he said.

Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost started dating in 2017.

Jost and Johansson have spoken about their relationship a few times since going public.

Jost got his start on “SNL” as a writer in 2005 before becoming the co-host of the show’s “Weekend Update.” According to him, the two stars first crossed paths when Johansson hosted “SNL” in January 2006.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” Jost told “Entertainment Tonight.” “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”

Meanwhile, Johansson said her first memory of interacting with Jost took place when she returned to host for a third time in November 2010. The “Avengers” star appeared in a sketch written by Jost, which was inspired by MTV’s “Teen Mum,” “16 and Pregnant,” and “My Super Sweet 16.”

Johansson said that he was “partly directing” the segment and “seemed very confident at the time.”

Johansson and Jost reportedly didn’t start dating until 2017. That year, the actress hosted “SNL” for the fifth time.

The couple made their first public appearance together in November 2017 at the American Museum of Natural History Gala. Since then, they have appeared together at movie premieres, the Met Gala, the Emmys, the Oscars, and more awards shows.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the Met Gala 2018.

In May 2019, Johansson’s publicist announced that the couple got engaged. The “Marriage Story” star went on to call Jost “the love of my life” while hosting “SNL” again in December 2019.

During a 2020 interview with Parade magazine, the actress gushed about her fiancé.

“What you see is what you get with him,” she said. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

