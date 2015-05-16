This guy created a go-kart powered by a jet engine that can hit 60 miles per hour

YouTube inventor Colin Furze has created another insane vehicle, and this time he’s figured out how to attach a jet engine to a go-kart to achieve speeds of over 60 miles per hour.

Originally a plumber by trade, according to Art of Gears, Furze has a long track record of thinking up crazy inventions and bringing them to life. He holds three Guinness World Records for longest motorcycles (46 feet, 3 inches long), largest bonfire, and fastest speed on a mobility scooter — but his latest project may be his most outlandish yet.

“So it’s finished and it’s brilliant, it’s stable, it starts easy, and the fuel system after a slight redesign works perfectly,” Furze wrote in the video description for his jet engine-powered go-kart. “Top speed so far is 60mph but I run out of airstrip so might be more in it.”

Furze created his jet-kart by modifying and stretching the go-kart’s chassis by 1.5 meters in order to support the jet engine, and he also crafted a custom system for controlling the fuel intake, which allows him to power the go-kart with either gasoline or diesel.

The completed monster of a go-kart is truly a sight to behold, with the pipes literally glowing red when it’s fired up.

Furze managed to reach 61 mph on the go-kart, though it sounds like he could squeeze out some additional speed with some fine-tuning and a longer runway.

You can watch Furze’s entire test drive of his jet engine-powered go-kart in the video below, or head on over to his YouTube channel to see his other inventions like the jet-powered bicycle.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

