An Insane Brit Rigged A Stroller To Hit 50 MPH

Stuntman, filmmaker, and former plumber Colin Furze has a one-month-old son, and did not want to waste time or energy pushing him around. Instead, he rigged up his stroller with an engine.



The result is the world’s fastest stroller, with 10 horsepower, four gears, and a top speed of 50 mph.

According to The Sun, Furze began working on the stroller when he found out he was going to be a father. It took him four weeks, cost $720, and is set to secure him another Guinness World Record.

Furze already holds three of the records, for the largest bonfire (1,401 cubic meters), longest motorcycle (46 feet), and fastest mobility scooter (71.59 mph).

Watch the stroller in action:



