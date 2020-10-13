Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in new set photos for 'The Batman' with Robert Pattinson

MEGA/GC Images Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell star in ‘The Batman.’

New set photos show detailed looks at Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The photos all come from a funeral scene, and show John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, too.

The photos come after production was temporarily halted last month following Pattinson’s positive coronavirus test.

Colin Farrell’s character look is a departure from the comics

MEGA/GC Images) Colin Farrell stars as The Penguin.

The Penguin is usually a little more stylised in the comics, with a top hat, monocle, and fancy three-piece suit. Here, his look is much more grounded, and looks more like a Robert De Niro mafia boss than a comic book villain.

He dons a leather coat and prosthetics making Colin Farrell look unrecognizable. He does hold an umbrella, however, an object almost synonymous with the Penguin.

Farrell’s Penguin is completely different to Danny DeVito’s 1992 iteration

MEGA/GC Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito are the only two actors to portray the Penguin in movies.

Farrell’s Penguin look is also a big change from the last time we saw a live-action version of the penguin in the movie, which was in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” in 1992.

In that incarnation, Danny DeVito took on the role of Oswald Cobblepot (AKA the Penguin) and, as befitting a Tim Burton movie, looked much more stylised.

We also got good looks of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne

MEGA/GC Images Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

We’ve seen a few shots of Pattinson as Batman, and have seen the Batmobile, too, but here we get clear images of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

Pattinson’s Wayne doesn’t look quite as glamorous or playboy-like as Christian Bale’s Batman, but he certainly looks more morose.

Set photos also show Robert Pattinson wearing a face mask between takes

MEGA/GC Images Face masks are required on set.

COVID-19 has forced many film projects to be delayed uncertainly, but those who have returned to filming have had to follow a very strict set of social distancing and corona-preventing rules.

It looks as though the actors are wearing masks in between takes, with Pattinson donning his while still in character as Bruce Wayne. Production was recently shut down for a couple of weeks while Pattinson recovered from the virus himself.

The set photos show a funeral scene of some description

Colin McPherson/Getty Images The Penguin is a crime lord villain.

The set photos have all come from one scene in particular – a funeral scene of some sort. And it looks like there are several major characters all present for the scene, with Farrell’s the Penguin and Pattinson’s Batman both there, as well as Zoe Kravtiz’s Selina Kyle (AKA Catwoman) and John Turturro’s crime boss Carmine Falcone.

The photos also show Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

MEGA/GC Images Zoe Kravtiz stars as Catwoman.

Yep, we get a good look at both of these characters. As Kyle, Kravitz is wearing a black outfit made almost entirely of leather, which seems to hark back more to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman in “Batman Returns” than it does Anne Hathaway’s in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Turturro also looks the part of a crime boss as Carmine Falcone, who was last played by Tom Wilkinson in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins.”

Watch the trailer for “The Batman” below:

