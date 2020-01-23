Colin Farrell says he has 'some time to eat' to pack on weight for his role as The Penguin in the new Batman movie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures Colin Farrell will be the second actor to take on the live-action role of The Penguin after Danny DeVito.

Colin Farrell spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday about his upcoming role in “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson.

The actor said that he and director Matt Reeves are “working out the aesthetic for the character” of The Penguin.

Farrell said he “has some time to eat” in order to pack on the weight before he plays The Penguin.

Colin Farrell appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new movie “The Gentleman,” and discussed his role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman movie.

Kimmel told Farrell that “it surprises me that you are The Penguin because usually, The Penguin is a short, fat guy.”

“Yeah, but I have some time to eat,” Farrell joked. The actor said that he has about three weeks before they start shooting the film.

“But I’m an addict, so I can do some damage,” Farrell laughed.

“We’re still in the process of finishing the design of the aesthetic of the character. And I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who is the director and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script. Really gorgeous.”

The film will bare no connection to Todd Phillips’ “Joker” but will follow in the same dark style that DC and Warner Bros. believes they can find further success with. “Joker” earned 11 Oscar nominations, including a bid for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix as the titular DC Comics villain.

Farrell also clarified that he has actually read the entire script – something that shouldn’t be assumed in this age of leaks – but also said that the entire project is “really hush hush.”

“I read the whole thing with a chain around my arm and a cryogenically-frozen script,” said Farrell.

20th Century Fox/STX Films/Entertainment Film Distributors Colin Farrell appeared in 2003’s ‘Daredevil,’ and in Guy Ritchie’s latest film ‘The Gentleman.’

Farrell also appeared as a comic book villain (this time Marvel) in the 2003 film “Daredevil,” as Bullseye – in which he co-starred with previous caped crusader Ben Affleck.

Kimmel told Farrell that he thought he was “fantastic” in that film, to which Farrell said: “Thank you man, that’s a small demographic,” acknowledging the fact that “Daredevil” was critically panned.

The Penguin’s real name is Oswald Cobblepot and was, of course, played by his “Dumbo” costar Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s 1992 movie “Batman Returns.” This is only the second time The Penguin will be portrayed in a live-action movie, and Kimmel asked the actor if DeVito gave him his “Penguin blessing.”

“Someone sent me a link to something he did, yeah it was very personal,” joked Farrell. “He’s a sweetheart. He said I was a decent actor or some s—.”

Walt Disney Studios The two penguins: Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell costarred together in Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ remake.

“The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and two further villains: Paul Dano as the Riddler and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the latter character often blurring the lines between villain and ally to Batman. Farrell himself is no stranger to villains, however.

“The kids are tired of me playing a villain. I just used the opportunity to tell them what a good guy I was in real life,” the actor joked.

Watch the full interview below:

