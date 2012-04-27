Meet The Wall Streeter Arrested After That Brawl At The New York Athletic Club

Photo: Superamit

Everyone is still talking about the massive brawl that happened earlier this month at the New York Athletic Club resulting in three arrests and two people being sent to the hospital.The fight, which broke out on April 12th in the NYAC’s Tap Room, and was reportedly started over a girl, made it to the mainstream media this week.



The three men who were arrested were Peter Doran, 28; Colin Drowica, 30; and Matt O’Grady, 31, according to the New York Times‘ City Room blog.

Doran was charged with misdemeanour assault and accused of punching a 49-year-old man in the face; Grady was charged with misdemeanour assault on a 48 year-old man and Drowica was charged with attempted menacing and allegedly grabbed a 58-year-old security guard’s arm and threatened physical injury, according to the City Room blog’s report.

Since the NYAC’s an exclusive private club for stellar athletes and it costs $8,500 to join and more than $3,000 a year for a membership, we figured that someone might work on Wall Street.

The NYTimes’ City Room‘s blog reported that there’s a guy named Colin Drowica who is a director at Knight Capital, according LinkedIn. That LinkedIn profile is no longer available.

We called the Knight to get a comment from Drowica and they told he is currently “unavailable.”

We did our own search, and there’s a Colin Drowica who is a director at Knight Capital, according to a FINRA broker check. His previous work experience includes NewEdge, TradeWeb and FIMAT, the regulator’s records show.

As far as this Drowica’s behaviour on Wall Street goes, his broker check is clean and he has no customer disputes, disciplinary and/or regulatory events. However, during his freshman year of college it shows he was charged with the possession of a fake ID and paid a $150 fine, FINRA records show. (Happens…)

Drowica graduated from SUNY Albany in 2003. It’s unclear if he played a sport in college or is even a member of the NYAC or was just a guest that night.

What we do know, however, is that in 2007 Drowica, who represented Knight Capital, placed 853rd at the JPMorgan Corporate Challenge in the 3.5 mile running race with a time of 27:15. He seems to have slowed down in recent years placing 12,015 with a finishing time of 36:57 last year.

