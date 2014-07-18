Colgate Reprograms Vending Machines To Remind You To Brush [THE BRIEF]

Colgate and Y&R Puerto Rico joined forces to send a message to candy consumers by reprogramming a vending machines. Each time someone purchased a candy bar, the machine automatically dished out a free sample of toothpaste while the machine read “Don’t forget to brush.”

Deutsch LA was named the new lead creative agency for Pizza Hut on Thursday, Ad Age reports. Deutsch has also worked with another Yum! brand, Taco Bell, in the past.

Mashable highlights ten reasons companies should use Vine to help build their brands. Reasons include the potential for creativity with this medium and the fact that its easy to use.

Jim Beam is the latest company to run a crowdsourcing campaign with its new “Single Barrel Single Statement” contest. Its asking costumers of legal drinking age to submit their own words about the product for a chance to have their statements printed on actual bottles of Jim Beam.

Digiday breaks down Yahoo‘s ad problems using five charts. Yahoo reported a 7% drop in display-advertising revenue on Tuesday.

The Drum looks at how YouTube‘s automated ad system is failing after a “dream job” competition ad ran alongside footage of the horrific Malaysia Airlines MH17 disaster.

Heineken launched a campaign for Heineken Light starring the loveable Neil Patrick Harris. Extra got a look at the hilarious new spot features the star holding the beer, but he can’t actually drink it in the spot because of advertising restrictions.

ModCloth, the online clothing site, cut nearly 15% of its staff according to Adweek. The company was apparently looking to expand its mobile business over the past year.

