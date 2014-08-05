Here's Why Colgate University Is The Most Beautiful School In America

I’ve always known that Colgate University has the most beautiful campus in the world.

Granted, I’m a bit biased since it’s my alma mater, but I’m happy to say that I’m not alone: the Princeton Review just named Colgate as having the most beautiful college campus.

They conducted a survey that asked 130,000 students at 379 top colleges to rate their schools on dozens of topics ranging from the beauty of their campus to the quality of food and dorms, and Colgate, a small liberal arts school in Hamilton, New York, took the top spot in the most beautiful campus category.

Here’s why.

