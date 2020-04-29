Coles and Woolworths are axing purchase limits on items like toilet paper and tissues, as customer demand continues to ease

Coles and Woolies are lifting some restrictions.

Woolworths and Coles are lifting some of their product restrictions once again.

Woolworths is ditching restrictions altogether on tissues, frozen veggies, pasta, baby wipes, canned spaghetti, baked beans, paper towels and disposable gloves.

Coles, on the other hand, removed limits on toilet paper, milk, meat, tissues and nappies.

Coles and Woolworths are continuing to lift their product restrictions.

From Wednesday, Woolworths is removing restrictions altogether on tissues, frozen veggies, pasta, baby wipes, canned spaghetti, baked beans, paper towels and disposable gloves.

Woolies is also easing restrictions on some products, by removing its one package only limits. You can now get up to four units of toilet paper, hand sanitiser and rice, two units of products including antibacterial wipes, flour, sugar, eggs, handwash and disinfectant.

The restrictions initially began in March as the coronavirus pandemic led to panic buying across the country. But Woolies – as well as Coles and Aldi – have been steadily lifting their restrictions as customer demand has eased.

“This is a positive sign following weeks of hard work from our teams, customers and significant support from our suppliers in meeting this unprecedented demand,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said in a statement.

“We are now in a position where our customers will see better product availability across the categories that have been challenged by the increased demand over the past two months.”

Peters added, however, that it will still take some time for Woolies to get back to full supply. “Customers may still notice certain products in shorter supply from time to time as we continue to adjust our operations to this ‘new normal’,” she said.

Coles has removed its purchase limits on toilet paper and paper towels, as well as long life and fresh milk, meat, tissues and nappies.

The supermarket also has a two unit limit on products including pasta, flour, frozen veggies, tinned tomatoes and liquid soap.

“[We] expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal,” a Coles spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the efforts of our suppliers to deliver significantly increased volumes to meet the recent unexpected surge in customer demand, and to our customers for their patience and understanding as our store and supply chain team members worked to get as much stock onto shelves as possible.”

