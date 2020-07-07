Coles and Woolworths have once again removed limits on purchases – with one exception

Picture: Getty Images

Coles and Woolworths have once again abandoned most purchase restrictions on their products.

However, there are still limits on buying toilet paper at Woolworths.

The restrictions followed a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria, which led to a surge in demand at supermarkets.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Woolworths and Coles have lifted purchase restrictions once again.

Woolies had initially removed all its purchase restrictions back in June before the number of coronavirus cases in Victoria spiked and led to a surge in grovery demand.

So the supermarket giant reinstated purchase limits in Victoria on items including toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towels, flour, sugar, pasta and mince. Nationwide, it put a two-pack limit on toilet paper and paper towels.

Now the supermarket has once again lifted its restrictions throughout its stores in Australia – except for toilet paper.

“With demand moderating, there is more than enough stock flowing through from our distribution warehouses and into our stores to support all our customers’ grocery needs,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to reinstate product limits if needed.”

Back in June, Coles also brought back purchase limits at its Victorian stores, as well as stores in Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin in New South Wales, which are stocked from Victorian distribution centres.

This week, it revealed that all purchase restrictions will be removed nationally from July 7.

“We ask that customers continue to buy only what they need and observe all safety and physical distancing measures in our stores,” Coles said on its website.

As of July 6, Victoria recorded 127 new coronavirus cases and one death, resulting in state Premier Daniel Andrews announcing the closure of NSW-Victoria border.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.