Coles Boss: Amazon Is The Gorilla On Our Doorstep

Wesfarmers, the owner of Coles supermarkets, is going to make life harder for American online retailer Amazon in Australia.

“The gorilla on our doorstep is Amazon,” Wesfarmers CEO Richard Goyder told an American Chamber of Commerce event in Sydney

“Our aim is to make their time in Australia as hard as it possibly can by being as good a business as we can and earning the right for our customers to keep buying from us in Australia.”

Goyder questioned Amazon’s tax contribution but conceded the online business was a good competitor.

“I’m not sure how many people they’re employing in Australia, I’m not sure how much community contribution they make to Australia and I’m certainly not sure how much taxation they’re paying in Australia.

“If Wesfarmers is not strong, lean, dynamic, creative and innovative then Amazon will eat our lunch.”

Disclosure: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is an investor in the US edition of Business Insider.

