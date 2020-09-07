Inner-city retail could take years to recover from COVID-19, says Coles supermarket boss

Photo by: Andrew Woodley, Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The head of supermarket giant Coles has warned inner-city retail could be seriously weakened by COVID-19 for years as fewer workers, students and tourists flock back to CBDs across the country.

The retailer was noticing a stark contrast between its Victorian stores during the state’s stage four lockdown, with trade at suburban stores soaring 70 per cent while it had halved in the city centre, Coles chief Steven Cain told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re seeing a massive change by store, and of course we’re in a lucky position being a chain, but if you had one store and it was in the CBD, it would look pretty difficult,” he said.

The prospect of empty CBDs is shaping up as a key economic challenge posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Research from consultancy SGS Economics and Planning forecasts Sydney’s central business district to cop a $10 billion blow, with the hospitality, arts and retail sectors bearing the brunt of the damage.

That difficulty was likely to persist for as long as the next five years, Mr Cain said, as many workers continue to work from home instead of trekking to the office and it was unclear to what extent students would come back to inner-city living, and when tourists would return.

“The CBD situation is is is going to be pretty difficult for some time to come,” Mr Cain said. “If people are doing one or two days from home a week, you’re halving the number of people working in the CBD.

“Students also fuel a lot of the [CBD] economy, and it’s not clear to me how many of those will return, or how quickly. And the final thing is obviously tourist trade; it could be years before we see that back in full swing.”

“So [inner-city trade] could be difficult for the next five years unless there’s a concerted effort to accelerate that or find other sources of income.”

The $23 billion retailer has 11 stores in inner-city locations across the country, while rival supermarket Woolworths has 32. Both have made concerted efforts to expand their convenience offerings at supermarkets, and have been trialling a number of small-format inner-city stores in recent years.

“I think we’ll have a better Christmas than we did Easter, which was a bit of a damp squib,” he said. “I think we’re all anticipating that we won’t be able to have a big party but there’ll be lots of smaller gatherings.

“There will be a lot more Victorians in Victoria this Christmas than we’ve had in the past, so I think we’re expecting a good Christmas.”

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

