Coles' New Attempt To Revive The Viral Old Spice Ad Is Just Painful

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Coles wants you to know that it’s fresh and hip, right, so it has taken the viral Old Spice advertisement from two years ago and changed all of the jokes in it to feature the word “Coles”.

Basically, the Old Spice Guy on behalf of Coles wants you to know you can buy Old Spice at Coles.

Don’t worry guys, he’s not on a horse anymore, he’s at Coles.

Why is nobody laughing?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.