Coles has opened an extremely bougie local store in Sydney with an ice cream parlour and a pick-and-mix bar for dogs

Coles has opened its first local ’boutique’ store in Sydney.

The store is in Rose Bay and provides products from local bakers, butchers and cafes.

It also features a mini gelato, macron and Japanese mochi ice cream parlor, a self-serve coffee and juice station and a pick and mix bar for dogs.

After launching its first local stores in Melbourne, Coles has brought the boutique store concept to Sydney. It comes with a bunch of services including a mini gelato, macron and Japanese mochi ice cream parlor, a self-serve coffee and juice station and – in a New South Wales first – a pick and mix bar with treats for dogs.

The products it stocks are right down Rose Bay’s alley. After research into the suburb, Coles found residents are typically aged between 25 and 44, don’t have any children, are likely to buy high-end and high-quality products and prefer fresh and healthy food options.

And, because Rose Bay’s residents say they are time-poor, the store abounds in ready-made meals, with more than 350 meal options that can be ready in 30 minutes or less.

“Customers want us to make their lives easier, and this store offers our customers the convenience of a supermarket with the range of a specialty store,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.

Coles Local also has a kosher range and one of the biggest plant-based ranges of any Coles supermarket in New South Wales.

The boutique store partners with local bakers, butchers and cafes for its products, including 35 specialty stores in Sydney like Field to Fork butchery. The butcher’s Bondi and Vaucluse suppliers were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Field to Fork’s Joshua Horwitz said in a statement the company had a 40% drop in revenue “almost overnight” when the pandemic hit.

“When Coles reached out and brought us on board, it meant that we had a new place to retail our products and not one Field to Fork employee was made redundant and no stock has gone in the bin,” he said.

