Coles Is Giving Customer Information To Other Companies

Under a revised privacy policy Coles is revealed to be sharing it customers’ information with up to 30 other companies in at least 23 countries.

Personal information obtained from the supermarket’s Flybuys card or online shopping service is being sent to other companies in the Wesfarmers group, including K-Mart, Bunnings, Officeworks and Bi-Lo, as well as to nations such as China, Pakistan, the Philippines, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the US and Britain.

Last week, Coles released the detailed description of its privacy policy ahead of unveiling the supermarket’s plans to invest $1.1 billion over the next three years to build 70 new supermarkets, creating more than 16,000 jobs.

Coles’ policy states that customers’ names, contact and household details, transaction history and buying habits can be used in conducting risk assessments for credit and insurance, products that are also sold by the supermarket giant.

The policy was released just before the new Australian Privacy Principles come into force this week, which make businesses list likely overseas recipients of personal data and conform with stricter rules.

