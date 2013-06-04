Coles Is Holding An Exclusive 'One Direction' Concert For New Ad Campaign

One Direction’s Harry Styles: Shutterstock

Coles has launched a new advertising campaign offering 10,000 tickets to an exclusive concert with British boy band One Direction.

Supermarket shoppers may enter the competition by buying participating products from 5 June to 30 July and entering their details on Coles’ competition website.

One Direction will be touring Australia in mid-to-late October. Earlier this year, the band put on an exclusive concert for readers of UK tabloid The Sun.

The band’s five members are between 19 and 21 years old. Coles states that shoppers aged under 18 will need parental permission to enter the competition.

